Pak Army providing quality treatment facilities to people of KP

PESHAWAR - Pakistan Army has played a significant role in the provision of quality treatment facilities to the peo­ple of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa af­ter completing scores of hospi­tal projects in different districts of the province.

Following a long wave of ter­rorism, the Pakistan Army has taken practical measures for the reconstruction of many hospi­tals besides improved facilities in the health sector in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, a security official told APP.

He said that the reconstruct­ed hospitals include Alizai Kurrum Hospital, Tehsil Head­quarters Hospital Mir Ali, Raz­mak Hospital Bazar Zakakhel Khyber, Mamound Hospital Ba­jaur, Toikhola Hospital South Waziristan, Darazanda Hospi­tal DIKhan and a 40-bed hospi­tal at Dogar Kurrum comprising 9 male and two female doctors besides nine nurses.

He underlined that the Paki­stan Army has also established 150-bed Tehsil Headquar­ters Hospital Ghaleejo in 2018 equipped with the latest equip­ment, 12 flats and eight houses for medical staff besides a new medical centre at Parachinar.

He said that a hospital with 8 OPDs, a CRP counter, a dental unit, an emergency ward, a ra­diology centre, an IPD ward and treatment facilities for road acci­dents was setup at Mashti Mela in Orakzai

He said that besides the estab­lishment of DHQ Hospital Mam­adgut and Common Health Cen­tre Khudakhel in Mohmand and Sheikh Fatima Hospital for peo­ple of Sholum South Waziristan, the Pakistan Army has intro­duced Smart OPD at CMH Pesha­war with easy access to doctors