Pak-India clash sets on 22nd in Triangular Blind Cricket Series

LAHORE - Pakistan and India will be seen in action on February 22 in the Triangular Blind Cricket Series at the In­ternational Cricket Coun­cil (ICC) Cricket Academy Dubai. According to Chair­man Pakistan Blind Cricket Council (PBCC) Syed Sul­tan Shah, besides Pakistan, India and Sri Lanka will take part in the Triangular cricket series, which will get underway from Feb 21 with the opening cer­emony. As per the sched­ule, the opening match of which will be played be­tween Pakistan and India on Feb 22 while India will compete against Sri Lanka on Feb 23 and Pakistan will play against Sri Lanka on Feb 24 in single round, while the final between the top two teams will be played on Feb 25. Sul­tan Shah said the training camp of the national blind team is in full swing at La­hore for the preparation of the triangular series. Nisar Ali will lead the 15-mem­ber Pakistan team.