Monday, February 19, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Pak-India clash sets on 22nd in Triangular Blind Cricket Series

Staff Reporter
February 19, 2024
Sports, Newspaper

LAHORE   -   Pakistan and India will be seen in action on February 22 in the Triangular Blind Cricket Series at the In­ternational Cricket Coun­cil (ICC) Cricket Academy Dubai. According to Chair­man Pakistan Blind Cricket Council (PBCC) Syed Sul­tan Shah, besides Pakistan, India and Sri Lanka will take part in the Triangular cricket series, which will get underway from Feb 21 with the opening cer­emony. As per the sched­ule, the opening match of which will be played be­tween Pakistan and India on Feb 22 while India will compete against Sri Lanka on Feb 23 and Pakistan will play against Sri Lanka on Feb 24 in single round, while the final between the top two teams will be played on Feb 25. Sul­tan Shah said the training camp of the national blind team is in full swing at La­hore for the preparation of the triangular series. Nisar Ali will lead the 15-mem­ber Pakistan team. 

Tags:

Staff Reporter

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-02-18/Lahore/epaper_img_1708229033.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024