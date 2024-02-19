The automotive sector in Pakistan, like that of other countries, is influenced by various economic factors, competitive pressures, and internal and external factors. Some primary drivers shaping Pakistan’s automotive industry are economic dynamics, growing urbanization, mobility, and geopolitical factors. It’s important to remember that the automotive industry is highly dynamic, and these factors may evolve, influencing the business landscape in various ways. Recent developments, such as non-production days, can be attributed to a wide range of factors, including shifts in demand, supply chain disruptions, and changes in economic conditions. Supply chain disruptions caused by Letter of Credit (LC) restrictions, currency fluctuations, and price increases have negatively impacted demand.
The imposition of a 10% super tax is expected to exacerbate the auto industry’s profitability. On the other hand, the data for June 2023 provides some relief to the Pakistani automotive industry, which had a problematic fiscal year marked by a 37.7% decline in vehicle sales compared to the previous fiscal year. The fiscal year 2023 has presented severe problems to Pakistan’s automotive industry, with original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) witnessing a shocking 55% decline in volumes and a ripple effect on auto parts manufacturers operating factories at less than 70% capacity. A further prediction of a drop in sales of 8 to 10% during the fiscal year 2024 would be detrimental to the vendors’ strategy of working toward ‘Make in Pakistan’ production and contributing to the localization of the auto industry.
Economic variables like depreciating GDP, record headline inflation, and rapid exchange rates shifts significantly impacts the automotive industry. The current uncertainty in the local auto industry creates unemployment and wastes millions in machinery and infrastructure investments. Government policies, such as tariffs, taxes, and trade agreements, play a crucial role. Pakistan’s Automotive Development Policy (ADP) has offered tax incentives to new entrants like Kia and Hyundai, stimulating competition. The implementation of substantial tariffs and non-tariff protection enables assemblers to secure sales and generate substantial profits. Consequently, they exhibit minimal concern for localizing their products or reducing costs to enhance market penetration. Additionally, they display limited interest in expanding into the export market and integrating themselves into the vast global supply chain.
Fluctuations in fuel prices is affecting consumer preferences and purchasing power. Rising fuel costs may lead to a surge in demand for fuel-efficient vehicles or hybrids in near future. Exchange rate fluctuations impacts the cost of importing vehicle parts. A depreciating local currency is raising production costs and affect pricing.
The presence of various players like Toyota, Honda, Suzuki, Kia, and Hyundai has intensified competition. While the entrance of Japanese and Chinese cars has also increased competition, companies strives to differentiate themselves through product features, quality, and pricing. With global trends shifting toward electric vehicles (EVs) and sustainable transportation, companies like Tesla are disrupting traditional automakers. Local companies in Pakistan are also gradually introducing EVs and hybrids. Toyota Cross, Pakistan’s first hybrid electric vehicle, received a significant investment of Rs 2.5 billion. The auto industry’s ongoing challenges, including demand and supply issues, nullify their overall investments.
To mitigate risks associated with economic fluctuations and changing consumer preferences, automobile companies in Pakistan could consider diversifying their product lines. For example, introducing more fuel-efficient and cost-effective models aligns with global trends and reduces reliance on traditional combustion-engine vehicles, just like Suzuki did in India by introducing an Alto car worth rupees 0.3 Million which is cost effective and easily accessible for middle class. In Pakistan, the government and the automotive industry have ignored requests for a competitive market that would help consumers make the switch from bicycles and mopeds to compact cars and mid-sized vehicles. If local vehicle assemblers in Pakistan are not exposed to meaningful competition that compels them to localize and become part of the worldwide supply chain, they will remain wholly reliant on imports and will not be in a position to service the needs of Pakistani consumers, especially the middle class. Building strong ties between industry and government is essential for both to prosper. The government should assist the auto industry and auto parts manufacturers, citing the need for stability to foster business growth.
Understanding the primary drivers shaping Pakistan’s automotive industry involves a strategic management perspective. Navigating Economic dynamics, competitive pressures, and recent developments like non-production days demands strategic agility, risk mitigation, and an unwavering commitment to meet evolving customer needs. In this dynamic landscape, firms that adapt, innovate, and align their strategies with the prevailing business environment will thrive and drive the industry forward.
Umema Imran
The writer is a freelance columnist and can be reached at umemaimran5@gmail.com