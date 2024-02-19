Pakistan’s Davis Cup, Billie Jean King Cup juniors teams reach Colombo

LAHORE - Pakistan’s juniors tennis teams, participating in the Davis Cup and Billie Jean King Cup, have landed in Colombo, are ready to compete in the prestigious events starting from today (Monday). After reaching there, the teams hit the ground running with their first practice session on the clay courts, according to a PTF spokesperson. Guided by coach Aqeel Khan, the Davis Cup junior team includes top young players Hamza Roman, Mikaeel Shahbaz Ali Baig, and Abubakar Talha. The Billie Jean King Cup junior team, led by coach Sara Mansoor, is equally pre­pared for the challenge. The squad includes Amna Ali Qayum, Soha Ali, and Zunaisha Noor.