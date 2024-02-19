Pakpattan Police recover cash, valuables worth Rs75m from criminals in 45 days

PAKPATTAN - The Pakpattan police have recovered cash, valuables worth Rs 75.1 million from criminals during the current year. The District Police Pakpattan held a simple yet significant ceremony at the DPO office to hand over cash and valuable items recovered from the criminals. DPO Tariq Wallayat per­sonally oversaw the event, where the recovered items worth over Rs 75.1 million were returned to their right­ful owners. These items were seized from the 15 gangs of criminals during the last 45 days of the current year, showcasing the relentless efforts of the District Police in combating crime and ensuring public safety.

Among the recovered items were one Toyota Vigo, 2 tractors, 2 trolleys, 1 car MG, 1 car Wagon R, 21 tolas of gold ornaments, 33 motorcycles, hun­dreds of agricultural products, mobile phones and other items, all of which were restored to their respective owners. The police also arrested the 65 members of the said gangs of crim­inals. In their continued fight against drug trafficking, the Pakpattan police apprehended and arrested 170 drug peddlers during current year. As least 66 kg of hashish, 2000 liters of liquor, and four active furnaces were suc­cessfully seized, contributing to the ongoing efforts to combat the drug menace in the district. Furthermore, the District police Pakpattan also ar­rested 260 fugitives in serious cases and 385 proclaimed offenders in dif­ferent cases during the said period, sending a strong message against the crimes. As part of these operations, illegal weapons were seized, stolen item were recovered, criminals were arrested highlighting the police’s commitment to ensuring the safety and security of the citizens.

On this occasion, DPO Pakpattan Tariq Wilayat said that, the recent suc­cess in recovering cash and valuables worth over Rs 75.1 million follows the exceptional performance of the Pak­pattan police, where they were able to recover assets amounting to over Rs 75.1 million. During the ceremony, DPO Tariq Wallayat commended the efforts of the District Police Pakpattan and expressed his gratitude to the of­ficers for their unwavering dedication and commitment to serving the com­munity. He emphasised their pledge to continue working diligently to main­tain law and order in the district and assured the public that the police force is fully devoted to safeguarding their lives and property. The District Police Pakpattan remains steadfast in its mis­sion to create a secure and peaceful environment for all residents. Through such successful operations and ongo­ing efforts, the police department aims to foster a sense of trust, collaboration, and harmony within the community.