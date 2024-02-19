The Yellow Fever Epidemic of 1793 struck Philadelphia, then the capital of the United States, with devastating force. Transmitted by mosquitoes, the disease spread rapidly, causing panic and chaos. Thousands fell ill, and the city’s population dwindled as people fled in fear. Med­ical understanding at the time was limited, lead­ing to ineffective treatments and a high mortality rate. The epidemic took a heavy toll on society, dis­rupting commerce, governance, and daily life. De­spite the efforts of healthcare workers and volun­teers, the epidemic persisted for months, leaving a profound mark on Philadelphia and shaping public health practices for years to come.