Pir Pagara has no social media accounts, says GDA spokesperson

KARACHI - Pir Pagara has no social media accounts, the Grand Democratic Alliance spokesperson said on Sunday. In a statement, spokesperson Sardar Abdul Rahim denied Pir Pagara having any accounts on Facebook or X, formerly called Twitter. He added that the spiritual leader does not use the Android mobile phone. The GDA spokesperson urged the people to beware of conspiratorial and fraudulent groups. “Pir Pagara has not given permission to form social media account with his name,” Rahim said and reiterated that accounts associated with him were fake.