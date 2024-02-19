Monday, February 19, 2024
Pir Pagara has no social media accounts, says GDA spokesperson

Agencies
February 19, 2024
KARACHI   -   Pir Pagara has no social media accounts, the Grand Demo­cratic Alliance spokesper­son said on Sunday. In a statement, spokesperson Sardar Abdul Rahim de­nied Pir Pagara having any accounts on Facebook or X, formerly called Twitter. He added that the spiritual leader does not use the An­droid mobile phone. The GDA spokesperson urged the people to beware of con­spiratorial and fraudulent groups. “Pir Pagara has not given permission to form social media account with his name,” Rahim said and reiterated that accounts as­sociated with him were fake.

Agencies

