PML-N apprehends PTI staging a sequel to May 9 violence

LAHORE - The PML-N on Sunday warned the caretakers that the PTI might stage a sequel to May 9 violence, and it was time to take swift action to avert this threat before it translates into reality. Speaking against the backdrop of Commissioner Rawalpindi’s rigging allegations and the coun­try wide call for protests by the PTI leaders, se­nior PML-N leaders including Mohammad Ahmad Khan, Ata Tarar and Azma Zahid Bokhari Sunday expressed their apprehension that the PTI might instigate what they called “May 9-Part-II” to spread chaos in the country.

Addressing a press conference alongside other party leaders, Mohammad Ahmad Khan accused the PTI of inciting “hate” against government offi­cials, adding that a dangerous campaign had been started with the photos of various DROs and their families and children being exposed on social me­dia. He termed it a threat to their lives.

Recalling the violent protests of May 9 follow­ing the arrest of PTI founder Imran Khan, the PML-N leader described the event as a black day in the nation’s history and urged the government to preempt such incidents. He expressed his dis­may that those involved in the May 9 violence had not learnt any lesson from the past.

Malik said that government employees were the “steel framework of the state machinery” and the PTI was instigating its followers to go af­ter them and attack their offices and homes. He called upon the caretaker government preempt thislikely situation. “What are you waiting for? If you think that there will be no consequences of the incitement, then we are living in cuckoo’s land”, he asked the government.

Ahmad Khan likened the PTI founder to Co­lombia’s infamous cocaine baron, Pablo Escobar, alleging similarities in their methods and charac­ter. He said Pablo acquired his political position through his “cartels and mafia.