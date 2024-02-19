PML-N, PPP to seal power-sharing deal in 24 hours

PPP most likely to get seven federal ministries in addition to slots of president, NA Speaker n PML-N to field Azam Nazeer Tarar for Senate Chairman’s post n PML-N to form government in Punjab n PPP will be given share in Punjab cabinet as well n Shehbaz Sharif will be PML-N candidate for PM Office: Kh Asif n PML-N leader says consultations underway with PPP to form govt in centre.

ISLAMABAD/LAHORE/ SIALKOT - Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and Pakistan Peoples Party have reached consensus over establishing a stable democratic government, which is imperative for the nation.

The agreement has been reached during a meeting of coordination committees of both the parties in Islamabad. During the meeting, several proposals regarding government formation were deliberated.

Both parties have agreed to meet again today to further discuss recommendations and finalise their decisions. Senator Ishaq Dar, Sardar Ayaz Sadiq, Senator Azam Nazeer Tarar and Malik Muhammad Ahmed Khan represented the PML-N at the meeting. Pakistan Peoples Party was represented by Syed Murad Ali Shah, Qamar Zaman Kaira, Saeed Ghani, Nadeem Afzal Chan, Nawab Sana Ullah Zehri, Shuja Khan, and Sardar Bahadur Khan Sehar. Highly credible sources told The Nation that political committees of both parties held several rounds of talks on the formation of the coalition government in the centre. PML-N has finally convinced PPP to join the federal government for a stronger political set up. Sources said initially PPP would be given seven federal ministries. It has been also agreed that PPP would be given presidency, Speaker National Assembly seat as well. However PML-N would get Chairman Senate and Punjab government.

PPP is likely to give support to incumbent NA speaker Raja Pervez Ashraf and PMLN is likely to field Azam Nazeer Tarar for chairman Senate position. Un­der the power sharing formu­la PPP would be given share in Punjab government /cabinet as well. PML-N political committee is also expected to reach out to MQM Pakistan to convince their leaders to join the federal cab­inet. MQM-Pakistan would be given three ministries in the fed­eral government.

Also, Pakistan Peoples Par­ty Deputy General Secretary for Central Punjab Usman Ma­lik Sunday claimed that both the PPP and the PML-N are on the brink of finalising a strategic for­mula aimed at establishing sta­ble governments in key regions including the centre, Punjab and Balochistan, within the next 24 to 48 hours. He urged independent group to reconsider their strat­egies, citing their failure to form a government in Khyber-Pakh­tunkhwa. In a statement issued on Sunday, he condemned the on­going social media campaign fol­lowing the resignation of Rawal­pindi commissioner, saying it was being done to cause chaos and unrest in country.

He also said that true inten­tions of those orchestrating dis­turbances would soon be un­veiled to the public eye. He underscored the PPP’s stance on maintaining stability amidst po­litical turbulence, while also sig­naling potential collaborations with the PML-N to ensure gov­ernance efficiency across vari­ous regions of Pakistan. PPP and PML-N leaders Asif Ali Zardari and Nawaz Sharif have almost sealed the power-sharing deal where the PPP has agreed to join the incoming federal cabi­net, political sources said.

The PPP had initially decided against joining the federal cab­inet but announced to support the PML-N led coalition govern­ment. “There have been high-lev­el contacts and the power-shar­ing deal is not almost finalised. The announcement will be made soon,” a close aide of the Bhutto family told The Nation.

He said the PML-N believed all coalition partners must share the burden of difficult decisions in the coming months.

“The PPP is ready to share burden although there is a lot of pressure within the party against this idea,” he added.

Another PPP leader said both parties have reached a consen­sus on government formation, signalling a collaborative ef­fort to steer the nation out of its current crises. The agreement marks a crucial moment in Pa­kistan’s political landscape, with the potential to foster stability and unity. Sources said, the PPP’s decision to join the federal cab­inet comes with key positions within the government to be al­located to the PPP, with the pres­idency and speakership of the National Assembly earmarked for the party. Sources said the Senate chairmanship and ap­pointments of four governors will be decided in due course. It is understood that the two par­ties will form a coalition govern­ment in Balochistan, with the Chief Minister-ship to be held by a PPP nominee. The PPP will also secure ministerial portfolios in Punjab. “At least two to three provincial ministries will be giv­en to the PPP,” said one source.

Earlier, a political stalemate in Pakistan after an inconclusive election, ended as PML-N Presi­dent Shehbaz Sharif was chosen to lead the country. Sharif, 72, who was prime minister for 16 months until August, was named as the coalition candidate for next premier by his older brother Nawaz Sharif – a three-time PM.

PPP, which emerges the sec­ond largest party in the Parlia­ment, backed the choice but did not commit to joining the gov­ernment, indicating it would sup­port a minority government from the outside. Both the PPP and the PML-N had formed internal com­mittees to discuss the modali­ties of government formation and the agenda included getting PPP to join the administration and take cabinet positions. The nucle­ar-armed nation of 241 million people is grappling with an eco­nomic crisis amid slow growth and record inflation, along with rising militant violence.

It narrowly averted a sover­eign default last summer with a $3 billion bailout from the Inter­national Monetary Fund, but the lender’s support ends in March, following which a new, extend­ed programme will be needed. Negotiating a new programme, and at speed, will be critical for the new government. Former defence minister and central leader of PML-N Khawaja Mu­hammad Asif said Sunday that political stability in the country is crucial for economic stability.

Addressing a press conference at his residence, he said consul­tations with the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) to form government in centre are underway current­ly. “We have majority in Punjab where we are in a position to form the government alone, and the process for the purpose had start­ed already.” He said Shehbaz Shar­if would be the PML-N candidate for prime minister’s office. He said a coalition government in cen­tre would unite people and work for development and prosperity of the country. Kh Asif said polit­ical stability in the country is very important for economic stability, but some people were engaged in promoting politics of chaos, anar­chy and unrest in the country. He said the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) had withdrawn from every slogan that they raised, which was proof of the contradiction in their words and actions. The PML-N leader said all government and party affairs would work under the leadership of Nawaz Sharif. He said that for political stability in the country, they should shun par­ty politics and play a constructive role even if they sit in the opposi­tion. In response to a question, he said that there was no estrange­ment from Maulana Fazlur Reh­man. “We still have a very good re­lationship with him,” he said and added that the Maulana was co­operating with the PTI now, but it was beyond understanding to unite or protest together with those who are the beneficiaries of the rigging.”