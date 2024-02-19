Political stability ensures sustained economic growth: Meher

LAHORE - Political stability is pre-requisite for sound economy that promises great­er weal for the people, and Pakistan needs a continued stable democracy for sustained economic growth to cope with multiple challenges.

This was stated by Federal Tax Om­budsmen’s (FTO) Coordinator Meher Kashif Younis while talking to a del­egation of traders led by Faran Shahid here on Sunday. At this crucial juncture of its history, Pakistan cannot endure political turmoil and instability, he said, adding that politics of confron­tation and violence has never been a solution to any problem. Meher argued that time has changed, now the influ­ential nations are paying more atten­tion towards financial warfare to main­tain their dominance. “These countries are successfully using their techniques of economic destruction to weaken the poor nations to achieve their unholy designs while Pakistan’s economy is not strong enough to withstand eco­nomic terrorism,” he observed.

The coordinator said, “It is indeed important to increase exports for which Pakistan needs to reduce the cost of doing business to make its products competitive in world mar­ket.” He was of the view that trade facilitation is the key to promote industries and “we have to remove all the bottle necks and create the culture of trade facilitation”. He also called for consistency in the govern­ment policies and a clear economic roadmap to move upon. He suggested that all industrial and all other rele­vant sector should play their due role in strengthening the economy while the government should introduce re­forms and control the smuggling of raw material and finished goods.