PPP to form govt in Balochistan with PML-N: Bugti

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) said yesterday that the party will form the government in Balochistan with the support of the Pakistan Muslim League (Nawaz). Speaking at a news conference here, Sar­fraz Bugti said the PPP was a party of federation so it had won seats across the country.

“The elections were accepted in the national in­terest, and the decision regarding the (candidate for) Chief Minister of Balochistan will be made by the PPP leadership,” he added. He also mentioned having contact with independent members who will soon join PPP. “We do not understand the up­roar of nationalist parties. Balochistan is secure due to the Pakistan Army,” he said.

Sarfraz Bugti said PPP is a party of the federa­tion, and its success in all four provinces has been proven in the elections. “We accepted these elec­tions in the national interest. Only those who hold status in their area were successful in Balochistan. PPP has received a mandate in Balochistan. There are some nationalist parties that were previously plagued by internal conflicts. What do security agencies have to do with elections,” he said.

He added: “Those who have succeeded for the first time should come to parliament and be part of parliament. We say Bhutto is alive because his ideology is alive. Our majority is not digestible to you. We will make policies that benefit the com­mon people. PPP is the leading party in Balo­chistan. We are in contact with successful inde­pendent candidates from PPP in Balochistan. The people of Balochistan have favored PPP. PPP Fed­eration is the only party. PPP has succeeded in all four provinces in the elections.” Sarfraz Bugti said there were six independent members who are in touch with the party leadership. The nomination for the Chief Minister is to be made by the party leadership. “We have eleven people who can be anyone. Whenever the state needed PPP, we sup­ported it. The Muslim League has given a gift to support PPP in Balochistan. The PML-N will also be in the cabinet with us in Balochistan,” he said.