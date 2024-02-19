PPSC Chairman Lt Gen Malik Zafar Iqbal’s exit caps three-year reformation era

LAHORE - Sunday marks the conclusion of Lt Gen Malik Zafar Iqbal’s three-year tenure as Chairman of the Pun­jab Public Service Commission (PPSC). Under his tenure, the PPSC has underwent significant reforms aimed at restoring public trust in the recruitment process and to develop it on modern lines. Address­ing the staff of PPSC, he expressed gratitude to the entire team and highlighted the comprehensive transformation witnessed within the organiza­tion. Central to these reforms was the revamping and streamline the examination process and the establishment of a new data bank, along with the development of software for streamlining examina­tion processes. Additionally, the introduction of an e-pay system for exam fees and the establishment of NADRA booth to verify candidates’ identities have further enhanced transparency and security.

To combat impersonation and prevent paper leakage, jammers have been installed in all PPSC examination centres, and an intelligence and vigi­lance wing has been established to monitor the entire examination process. Moreover, an advisor cell has been created to ensure transparency in the nomination of advisors, a first in PPSC’s history. Chairman also emphasized the importance of pro­fessional development, highlighting the initiation of HR trainings through MPDD for PPSC staff. Looking ahead, he outlined plans for digitizing PPSC’s busi­ness processes and implementing computer-based testing systems by 2025, alongside the expansion of PPSC offices from seven to thirteen to better serve candidates. In 2023 alone, PPSC successfully re­cruited 9462 candidates (fourth highest till now). Expressing optimism for the future, he expressed confidence that the ongoing projects would be car­ried forward and completed under the new leader­ship. As Lt Gen Malik Zafar Iqbal bids farewell to his role as Chairman of PPSC, commission members acknowledged that his legacy will be marked for ushering in a new era of transparency, efficiency, and professionalism within the organization.