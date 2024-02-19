PR collects Rs74.8m from ticketless passengers

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan Railways has collected an amount of Rs 74.8 million from ticket-less passengers in a crackdown during the three two months with the help of railway police and train staff­ers. “Around 58,446 pas­sengers found travelling without tickets in differ­ent trains and collected the said amount from them, which is deposited in the official bank ac­count of the department,” sources in the Ministry told APP. They said that it was not the first time that action was taken on a large scale against ticket-less passengers, adding that these types of crackdowns had taken place daily. The sources said that ticketless trav­elling was illegal, and those who were caught without a ticket were charged a ticket price for the whole journey of the train besides the penalty. Those who do not pay are handed over to the rail­way police. To a question, they said that Pakistan Railways Police claimed to have arrested a total of 3,923 accused due to their involvement in vio­lations of rules and laws and also registered some 3,625 cases against them in eight Railways divi­sions over one year.