PR set to open Shahdadpur Railway Station platform

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan Railways has almost com­pleted the upgradation and rehabili­tation work of the Shahdadpur Rail­way Station platform and set to open it for the passengers of the area very soon. “The government has already allocated around Rs 2 million more funds for completing the renovation of the platform of Shahdadpur Rail­way Station, official sources in the Ministry told APP.

They said Shahdadpur Railway Sta­tion, operating with three platforms, is one of the important stations situ­ated on the mainline where most of the mail and express trains have their stoppages. The sources said the con­tractor had stopped the construction work due to non-payment of bills and funds but now the funds have been ar­ranged for the remaining rehabilitation work. They said the platform condition on the downside was dilapidated and therefore it was decided to carry out its repair under the head of improvement and welfare expenditure.

To a question, the official said Paki­stan Railways was a big organization comprising around 63,000 employ­ees and its network stretched across the country. They said the employees are well-cared under the welfare ac­tivities like health facilities through a wide network of hospitals, dispensa­ries and child healthcare units.

Elaborating, the sources said the provision of government accommo­dation according to entitlement and priority list, staff benevolent funds, benefits and incentives were pro­vided through the Prime Minister’s Family Assistance Package policy for families of deceased employees.

They said the other welfare activi­ties included benefits and incentives provided through policy for disabled employees’ families, monthly grants to widows scale-wise, the establishment of primary and high schools, industrial schools to teach handicrafts, sports activities through the constitution of Pakistan and pick and drop facility for schools/offices. The sources said the installation of water filtration plants, a special provision of five medical seats in Ripha Islamic Universities with a reduction of 50 percent in admission and tuition fees, loans on easy instal­ments, availability of all recreational facilities, payment for burial and am­bulance charges, marriage grant, fare­well grant, free passes and concession in railways fares.