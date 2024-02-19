President Alvi calls for respecting people's mandate amid protests against alleged rigging

As political parties mainly the Imran Khan founding Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) protest against alleged rigging in the February 8 polls, President Arif Alvi has called for respecting the people's mandate and enhancing political inclusion.

Addressing a ceremony in Islamabad on Monday, the president said financial inclusion is not possible without the people's participation in the political process.

He also appreciated the "millions of young voters" for reposing trust in the country's democratic system.

"If the youth's confidence in the system is shaken, it will not be in the country's interest," the president warned, lamenting that competent people are being "forced out of politics".

President Alvi also warned that there could be consequences for excluding the people from the development process.

He also expressed concern over the "slow decision-making and lack of leadership in the country".

"Development and prosperity require good leadership and timely decision-making," the president said.

He also reiterated that the electoral process could have been improved with the help of electronic voting machines.

"Unfortunately, e-voting machines could not be introduced due to personal interests."

