ISLAMABAD - President Dr. Arif Alvi has sum­moned a session of the Sen­ate to be held on February 19 (Monday) at 3 PM. The presi­dent summoned the session of the Senate in the exercise of the powers conferred by clause (1) of Article 54 of the Constitu­tion, said a notification issued by the Senate Secretariat. The Senate is likely to take up ques­tions, calling attention to no­tices, legislative business, and matters of public importance.