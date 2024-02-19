Prospects for ceasefire dim as Israel rejects calls to spare Rafah

GAZA STRIP, PALESTINIAN TERRITORIES, - Prospects for an Israel-Hamas cease­fire dimmed Sunday after the United States signalled it would veto the lat­est push for a UN Security Council res­olution and mediator Qatar acknowl­edged that truce talks on the other diplomatic front have hit an impasse.

The languishing efforts to pause the four-month-old war come as Is­raeli Prime Minister Benjamin Ne­tanyahu vowed on Saturday to re­ject international appeals to spare Gaza’s southernmost city Rafah, where an estimated 1.5 million peo­ple have sought refuge.

Israel’s relentless campaign to root out every Hamas battalion has edged closer to the city, with overnight at­tacks killing at least 10 Gazans there and in central Gaza’s Deir al-Balah, according to a tally by official Pales­tinian news agency Wafa.

The Gaza war began with Hamas’s October 7 attack which resulted in the deaths of about 1,160 people in Israel, mostly civilians, according to an AFP tally of Israeli official figures.

Militants also took about 250 peo­ple hostage, 130 of whom are still in Gaza, including 30 who are presumed dead, according to Israeli figures. Is­rael’s retaliatory assault on Gaza has killed at least 28,858 people, most­ly women and children, according to the Hamas-run territory’s health min­istry. Neighbouring Egypt has grown increasingly wary that an Israeli inva­sion of Rafah could force the Gazans trapped there across the border.

President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi on Saturday reiterated Egypt’s opposi­tion to any forced displacement into the Sinai desert. In a phone call with French President Emmanuel Ma­cron, both leaders agreed instead on the “necessity of the swift advance­ment of a ceasefire,” according to a summary. Even if a temporary truce deal is struck at the talks in Cairo, Netanyahu said his troops’ ground invasion of Rafah will go ahead. “Even if we achieve it, we will enter Rafah,” he said at a televised news conference Saturday. Countries urg­ing Israel otherwise are effectively saying “lose the war”, he said.

Netanyahu spoke as thousands of Israelis protested in Tel Aviv, the lat­est public call for an immediate elec­tion by demonstrators who also ac­cuse the government of abandoning hostages. “Take politics out of deci­sions about our loved ones’ lives,” said Nissan Calderon, brother of hostage Ofer Calderon. “This is the moment of truth, there won’t be many more like it if the Cairo initia­tive collapses.”