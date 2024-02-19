Protesters choke key highways in Balochistan

QUETTA - Na­tionalist parties in Balochistan on Sunday choked key high­ways leading from the pro­vincial capital of Quetta to the rest of the country to protest what they called “brazen rig­ging” and “manipulation” of results of Feb. 8 general elec­tion. Members and support­ers of multiple nationalist par­ties have been camped outside the Quetta deputy commission­er office for the last 10 days, al­leging that results of polls in their constituencies had been changed during the counting process. A coalition of the Ba­lochistan National Party-Men­gal (BNP-M), Pashtoonkhwa Milli Awami Party (PkMAP), National Party (NP) and Hazara Democratic Party (HDP) gave a call for a wheel-jam strike across the province on Sunday, after which protesters blocked major highways for more than eight hours and suspended traffic in Quetta, Mastung, Ka­lat, Khuzdar, Kuchlak, Zhob, Lo­ralai, Chaman, Turbat, Gwadar and Kharan areas. “BNP-Men­gal blocked a key highway at Dasht, National Party was pro­testing at the Quetta-Karachi highway and PkMAP’s support­ers were sitting at the Quet­ta-Loralai highway against the brazen rigging in the election,” Ghulam Nabi Marri, a BNP-M member, told reporters. Dozens of vehicles including ambulanc­es and passenger buses, seen stranded for hours on highways across the province, causing difficulties for passengers.