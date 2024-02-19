Protesters choke key highways in Balochistan

QUETTA - Nationalist parties in Balochistan on Sunday choked key highways leading from the provincial capital of Quetta to the rest of the country to protest what they called “brazen rigging” and “manipulation” of results of Feb. 8 general election. Members and supporters of multiple nationalist parties have been camped outside the Quetta deputy commissioner office for the last 10 days, alleging that results of polls in their constituencies had been changed during the counting process. A coalition of the Balochistan National Party-Mengal (BNP-M), Pashtoonkhwa Milli Awami Party (PkMAP), National Party (NP) and Hazara Democratic Party (HDP) gave a call for a wheel-jam strike across the province on Sunday, after which protesters blocked major highways for more than eight hours and suspended traffic in Quetta, Mastung, Kalat, Khuzdar, Kuchlak, Zhob, Loralai, Chaman, Turbat, Gwadar and Kharan areas. “BNP-Mengal blocked a key highway at Dasht, National Party was protesting at the Quetta-Karachi highway and PkMAP’s supporters were sitting at the Quetta-Loralai highway against the brazen rigging in the election,” Ghulam Nabi Marri, a BNP-M member, told reporters. Dozens of vehicles including ambulances and passenger buses, seen stranded for hours on highways across the province, causing difficulties for passengers.