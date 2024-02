akistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) on Monday announced alliance with the Sunni Ittehad Council and Majlis-e-Wahdatul Muslimeen (MWM).

The announcement was made by Barrister Gohar flanked by MWM chief Allama Raja Nasir Abbas, Sunni Ittehad Council’s head Sahibzada Hamid Raza and Omar Ayub Khan.

This is a developing story.