PTI-backed winning candidates set to join Sunni Ittehad Council

Independent candidates affiliated with Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) have announced their intention to join the Sunni Ittehad Council as a unified party.

PTI Chairman Barrister Gohar Ali Khan revealed in a press conference that independent candidates, elected through consensus, would formally align themselves with the Sunni Ittehad Council.

Barrister Gohar asserted PTI’s dominance in the political arena, claiming victory in 180 seats within the National Assembly. He emphasized that the decision for independent candidates to join the Sunni Ittehad Council was made in light of the prevailing circumstances under which they contested the elections.

“The conditions under which the candidates fought are also in front of everyone,” stated Barrister Gohar, alluding to the challenges faced by PTI’s candidates, including the absence of an official election symbol. Despite this setback, Barrister Gohar reiterated that PTI had issued tickets to its candidates, underlining the party’s commitment to its electoral strategy.

The announcement of independent candidates aligning with the Sunni Ittehad Council adds a new dimension to Pakistan’s political landscape, hinting at potential realignments and collaborations within the country’s political framework. As the political arena continues to evolve, the decision underscores the importance of strategic alliances in navigating the complexities of Pakistani politics.

Omar Ayub, a prominent figure within PTI, also addressed the press conference and rejected any form of communalism. Emphasizing the importance of unity among the people of Pakistan, Ayub highlighted the Sunni Council’s role in safeguarding certain seats through the alliance.

Addressing allegations of electoral malpractice, Commissioner Rawalpindi’s accusations regarding rigging were brought into focus by Ayub, who advocated for greater transparency in the electoral process. Ayub also condemned what he perceived as the misappropriation of PTI’s mandate by the MQM in Sindh.