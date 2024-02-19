PTI demands judicial commission to probe commissioner’s results rigging claims

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Barrister Gohar Ali Khan Sunday demanded that a judicial commission should be formed to probe rigging allegations by Rawalpindi Commissioner Liaquat Ali Chattha the other day. The PTI leader also demanded that the results of the inquiry should be shared with the public. Speaking at a press conference at the party’s central secretariat here, Gohar Ali Khan commented on Saturday’s press conference by the Rawalpindi commissioner wherein he confessed having helped rigging the Feb 8 poll in favour of a particular political party.

“This is the first time that a commissioner delivers a press conference out of his conscience,” Gohar said, adding that a judicial commission should be formed on the allegations levelled and the outcome of the inquiry should be shared with the public.

The party’s X handle also quoted Barrister Gohar as having demanded the authorities con­cerned to issue the poll results as per Form-45. He said the party would form governments in centre and Punjab. PTI Chairman Gohar Ali Khan reiterated that the PTI won 180 national assembly seats in the February 8 elections and added that people cast their vote in favour of Imran Khan even though the par­ty faced many obstacles. Giving a breakdown of the seats he claimed to have won on Feb 8, Gohar said the party won 115 national assembly seats in Punjab, 16 in Sindh, 42 in KP and four in Balochistan. “Commis­sioner Chattha’s statement affirmed PTI’s stance,” Gohar remarked and added the commissioner raised his voice due to his sense of right and wrong.

A day earlier, Chattha resigned from his post in pro­test against electoral irregularities under his watch and admitted that they converted the losers into win­ners. He said 13 candidates, who were losing, were made to win by zeroing a margin of up to 70,000 votes even. “We are not demanding the Chief Justice of Pakistan’s (CJP) resignation [….] An inquiry must be held on the commissioner’s allegations,” he added.

Barrister Gohar also criticised the Election Com­mission of Pakistan (ECP), saying that the poll or­ganising authority has not yet announced the final vote results as per the real mandate. He said the PTI was deliberately not given a single seat in Sindh add­ing Form-45 was not given only to the PTI polling agents but of the other candidates. Gohar also de­manded the ECP order returning officers to compile Form-47 in accordance with Form-45.

Speaking on the occasion, PTI’s candidate for the post of prime minister and party’s secretary general, Omar Ayub Khan, termed the alleged rigging against the party “mother of all rigging” as he claimed that the 70,000 vote lead the Rawalpindi commissioner referred to was of the PTI candidates.

PTI central general secretary said that the Im­ran-founded party was being cornered through ille­gal tactics like police raids, fake cases and threaten­ing the party leaders and workers. He expressed the hope that PTI will form its government in the cen­tre and provinces. Omar urged the ECP to issue no­tification of “180 successful PTI candidates”. Regard­ing the party’s strategy for alliances, Omar said that PTI was not making any deal with the Pakistan Mus­lim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and the Pakistan Peoples’ Party (PPP). Ayub demanded that the party’s candi­date be notified of the “original results” as he con­demned the rigging and rejected it straightaway.