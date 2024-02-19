PTI’s Haleem says CEC should tender apology before nation or be ready for Article 6

KARACHI - Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Sindh President Haleem Adil Sheikh said on Sunday that the Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) should tender an apology before the nation or be ready to face Article 6. Addressing a crowded press conference in Karachi, flanked by PTI Sindh General Secre­tary Advocate Ali Palh and others, he said that the CEC first of all failed to hold elections within time, commit­ting contempt of people and their mandate. Adil said that the Rawal­pindi commissioner has unveiled pool fraud. He said he himself spent 171 days in jail, where he was put in a death cell. He said he faced more troubles than Kalboshan Yadav.

The PTI leader said on February 8, the nation and the captain became vic­torious. He said, “We have all Form 45s of Karachi and all this data is put on the Internet.” He said all Form 45s of his constituency NA-238 are present with him. He said the media was given Form 45s from each and every polling. The PML-N showed lack of confidence in the media, he maintained. He said from 22 NA seats of Karachi, we won 20 seats and from three NA seats of Hyderabad we won two. He said we won 40 PA seats from Karachi. He said seats of GDA were stolen from inte­rior Sindh. He said Jamaat-e-Islami also won some seats from Karachi. He said Hafiz Naeem showed moral cour­age by fortifying his seat. He asked Pir Pagara to come out like Soriah Bad­shah had come out against the British rulers. He demanded to release true results as per Form 45s.

Haleem Adil said from NA-219 Hy­derabad, PTI-backed candidate Mus­tansir Billah took 52,999 votes and MQM candidate just 18,276 votes, but in Form 47 MQM candidate was termed winner by 55,050 votes.

He said from NA-220 Hyderabad, Faisal Mughal of PTI took 52,302 votes and MQM candidate just 41,203 votes, but in Form 47 MQM candidate was termed winner by 64,561 votes.

He said from NA-231 Malir, PTI-backed candidate Khalid Mehmood Advocate took 43,870 votes and PPP candidate just 42,623 votes, but in Form 47 the PPP candidate was termed winner by 43,634 votes.

He said from NA-233 Korangi, PTI-backed candidate Adeel Ahmed took 74,469 votes and MQM candidate just 18,479 votes, but in Form 47 the MQM candidate was termed winner by 84,582 votes. He said from NA-233 Korangi, PTI-backed candidate Haris Meo took 62,801 votes and MQM can­didate just 15,778 votes, but in Form 47 the MQM candidate was termed winner by 58,753 votes.

He said from NA-234 Korangi, PTI-backed candidate Faheem Khan took 55,227 votes and MQM candi­date just 14,158 votes, but in Form 47 the MQM candidate was termed winner by 73,687 votes. He said from NA-235 East, PTI-backed candidate Saifur Rehman took 21,788 votes and MQM candidate just 2,464 votes, but in Form 47 the MQM candidate was termed winner by 20,185 votes.

Adil said from NA-236 East, PTI-backed candidate Alamgir Khan took 103,636 votes and MQM candidate just 7,481 votes, but in Form 47 the MQM candidate was termed winner by 38,871 votes. He said from NA-237 East, PTI-backed candidate Za­hoor Mehsood took 43,915 votes and PPP candidate just 21,457 votes, but in Form 47 the PPP candidate was termed winner by 40,836 votes.