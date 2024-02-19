Rain affects transmission of power in KP

PESHAWAR - Due to rain in different areas of PESCO region, power transmission was affected in provincial capi­tal Peshawar and other districts across Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

According to a PESCO spokes­man, the rains continued in Mardan, Mansehra, Abbottabad, Swat and Swabi and due to rain, some feeders of PESCO were tripped. On the instructions of PE­SCO Chief Executive Officer Akhtar Hameed Khan, the field staff was put on high alert.

As soon as the intensity of rain decreased, the process of restor­ing electricity started and consum­ers were requested to stay away from electrical installations during rains, spokesperson PESCO said.

In case of any emergency, call PESCO helpline 118 free of charge. In view of the bad weather, the public is requested to cooperate, the spokesman added.