Monday, February 19, 2024
Re-polling in six polling stations for NA-43 today

Re-polling in six polling stations for NA-43 today
Agencies
February 19, 2024
ISLAMABAD   -   Re-polling in six polling sta­tions of NA-43, Tank-cum-Dera Ismael Khan, will be held on Monday, with all arrangements in place. Ac­cording to the ECP spokes­person, re-polling in these six polling stations, initially planned for Feb 17, has been moved to Feb 19. The polling on Feb 8 was inter­rupted because of the law and order situation. The ECP has instructed the Chief Secretary, Inspector General of Police, and other law en­forcement agencies of Khy­ber Pakhtunkhwa to coordi­nate and ensure a conducive environment for the public in this matter. The polling will be continued uninter­rupted from 8 am to 5 pm. In NA-43, Dawar Khan Kundi, an independent candidate, emerged victorious with 63,556 votes, while Asad Mehmood of Jamiat Ulema e Islam Pakistan (JUI-P) se­cured the runner-up posi­tion with 62,730 votes.

