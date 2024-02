LAHORE - The police arrested a bandit, who was injured by shooting of his accomplice in Chowki Gulgasht Town area. Ac­cording to the police, a citi­zen identified as Fazal called 15 about robbery by two bandits. The police reached the area and signaled to stop two suspicious persons in Bismillah Chowk, seeing the police, they opened fire. As a result, one robber was injured by the firing of his own accomplice. The police arrested him and recovered from him a wallet, identity card, and pistol.