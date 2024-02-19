Robber gangbusted, two held

MULTAN - Gulgasht police have busted a robber/mobile snatch­er gang and arrested two members of the gang dur­ing a crackdown launched here on Sunday. In line with special directives of the City Police Officer (CPO) Sadiq Ali, the Gulgasht police launched a crackdown against the criminals involved in snatching mobile phones from citizens. The police team busted the notorious snatcher gang and arrested two members of the gang including the ring leader Muhammad Waheed and Jehangir. Police have recovered looted cash Rs 100,000 from their possession by tracing six cases from them. Further investigations were under­way and more recoveries were expected from the ar­rested criminals, police sources added.