SCCI meeting reviews industrial exhibition

SIALKOT - A meet­ing was held at the Sialkot Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) auditorium re­garding the industrial exhibi­tion to be held on 2nd and 3rd March, 2024 at Living Dreams Maruqee, Sialkot Cantt, organ­ised by the Women Chamber of Commerce and Industry Sialkot (WCCIS). Addressing the meeting, Women Cham­ber of Commerce and Indus­try Sialkot (WCCIS) President Dr Mariam Nouman said that Sialkot Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) President Abdul Ghafoor Malik along­with the business community of Sialkot had fully supported them for holding the exhibi­tion. “So we have made it pos­sible to provide subsidised stalls to co-promote and en­courage new women entrepre­neurs in business,” she added. WCCIS President Dr Mariam Nouman said that the exhibi­tion would have stalls of quali­ty products of WCCIS members like cutlery, handicrafts, shoes, leather products, jewellery, furniture, embroideries, gym wear, sports-wear etc. She said that stalls had been booked by young entrepreneurs from dif­ferent cities including Faisala­bad, Karachi, Lahore, Gujran­wala, Rawalpindi, Peshawar, Gujrat, Multan in this exhibi­tion organised by the WCCIS. Event Management Commit­tee Chairperson Nadia Qaiser briefed the meeting about the second official exhibition “We-Exhibit 2024”, said that in this exhibition there will be stalls of all kinds of quality products of women empowerment and women entrepreneurs. The Event Management Commit­tee chairperson said, “Through this exhibition, we have pro­vided an opportunity to busi­ness women to grow by pro­viding stalls at very low rates.” Senior Vice President (SVP) WCCIS Gulzeb Waqas Awan and Vice President (VP) WCCIS Madiha Faisal and other busi­ness women participated in the meeting.