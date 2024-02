Skiing lovers throng Swat following snowfall forecast

SWAT - Known as the Switzer­land of Pakistan, Swat has attracted an influx of tourists and sports enthusi­asts along with families on weekends to explore its mesmerizing natural beauty, skiing, and trout fish besides snowfall of the winter season.

In the wake of Met Office’s forecast report of heavy rains and snowfalls over the hills in upper/central parts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa including Swat, Dir, Chitral, Abbottabad and Mansehra from February 17-21, the snowfall and skiing lovers from across the country especially Northern Punjab and Khy­ber Pakhtunkhwa thronged to Kalam, Bahrain and Malam Jabba on Sunday.

Besides Kalam and Malam Jabba, the snowy mountain peaks of Gabin Jabba, Miandam, Matiltan, Kalam, Utror, Ga­bral, Matiltan, Mahodand, Loye Sar re­sorts also drew an influx of snowfall lovers along with families and children amid great fun and laughter despite muggy weather.

“I came from Nowshera to my fa­vorite tourist’ destination Swat for snowfall following MET’s Office predic­tions besides enjoying its brown trout fish available at a reasonable rate,” said lecturer Ehtisham Qaiser of WAPDA Town Peshawar while talking to APP.

Advising tourists to bring warm clothes, he said the cold breeze has in­creased chill in Upper Swat forcing tourists to wear additional clothes and woollen sweaters.

Tourists from Peshawar, Nowshera, Mardan, Charsadda, Lahore, Rawalpin­di, and Islamabad were seen in large numbers at Kalam, Malam Jabba and Bahrian on Sunday to get pleasures from snowfall, trekking, and brown trout fish found in abundance follow­ing Govt successful projects in the fish­ery sector.

Known for a combination of its seven distinctive features including snowfall that was hard to find together in any tourist destination of Pakistan, Swat is also home to primitive Gandhara civi­lization and ice skiing at Malam Jabba.

Besides river rafting, adventure sports, snow-clad mountain peaks and trout-fish, he said Swat motorway has made it an ideal destination for winter tourism and adventure sports in Pakistan.

‘I have visited many countries but could not find such distinctive features together as being found in Swat’ said Manzoorul Haq, former Ambassador while talking to APP.

He said the 150-kilometer long fresh­water of the river Swat originating from different glaciers and lakes in­cluding Mahodand and Gabral moun­tains offer unique opportunities for ad­venture and snow sports to explore in a single day trip.

Fazagut, Fatehpur, Barikot, and Chak­dara are most suitable for water rafting in river Swat and if developed on mod­ern lines could attract a large num­ber of tourists during winter, he main­tained.

Ambassador Manzoor said River Swat was ideal for ‘fish jumping and disappearing water sports’ and intro­duction of such sports would help bol­ster the rural economy and promote tourism and transport industries in KP.

Bestowed with more than 50 high-al­titude small and big lakes, Swat’s Ma­hodand Lake is an exceptional source of attraction for tourists enjoying its blue-waters and boats riding amid cold breezes and snowfalls.

With an umbrella in hands, Mis­al Khan, a retired govt employee, told APP on Sunday that he came from Nowshera to enjoy snowfall in Kalam, trout fish of River Swat and Mahud­hand Lake.

“Mahudand and Gabrial lakes carried unique charm and clean air besides nearby birds chanting valleys take tourists into a lap of serenity.”

“I ordered 5 kg trout fish to enjoy it with my family members,” he said, add­ing green trout of Swat attract foodies at Kalam, Madain and other areas of the district in droves.

Besides its famous Deodar trees and precious wildlife, the Swat’s snow-clad tall mountain ranges of Falakser, Man­kial and Elum peaks offer great chal­lenges to mountaineers and trekkers to explore especially during winter. Like­wise, its extensive plains and orchards that bear fruits and vegetables carried a unique comparative advantage over oth­er tourist destinations of the country.

Attracting Buddhists, monks, and ar­chaeologists from across the world throughout the year, the Swat’s archae­ological treasures and ancient artifacts housed at Saidu Sharif Museum be­come a distinctive feature taking tour­ists to the glorious history of Swat.

He said the Buddhist sites of Swat in­cluding Saidu Sharif Museum and Stu­pa besides Buthkara Buddhist mon­astery attract tourists from across the world.

Ambassador Manzoor said Swat was very important in terms of Bud­dhist history in Pakistan and should be showcased on digital media to attract followers of Bhuddism from all around the world.

“Another striking feature of Swat is skiing sports being played at Malam Jabba every year during winter and it should be promoted to bolster rural economy.

KP tourism department officials told APP that a mega project was prepared for organizing different winter sports and tourism events in various districts including Swat.

Kalam’s winter gala and tour-de-cy­cle race would be organised in Swat while first-ever sports rafting at River Swat to be held besides an internation­al paragliding event at Saidu Sharif.

To reduce tourists load at Kalam, Malam Jabba and Bahrian, new tour­ist spots would be developed at Sola Tanar, Puchar and Jargo valleys while walking tracks to promote ecotourism in Swat.

To maintain natural beauty and avoid pollution at tourist spots in Swat, he said camping pods would be estab­lished at new tourist’s destinations be­sides Kalash culture events in Chitral.

To link new tourist destinations with Swat Motorway, he said that huge amounts were being spent on the de­velopment and construction of new roads.

Work on the World Bank’s assist­ed KP Integrated Tourism Project was underway in the province to promote tourism, he added.

The construction of 15 jeepable tracks was also proposed in Malakand and Hazara divisions while six tour­ist facilitation centers established and work on seven others started.

The groundbreaking of 23 km long Mankyal-Bada Sarai Road has been performed for rehabilitation.

The project also includes the con­struction of four bridges and two rest areas. He said that an Integrated Tour­ism Zone at Mankyal Swat would be established where modern facilities would be provided to tourists under the KITE project.