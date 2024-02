HYDERABAD - The Study Circle of the Sindhi Department of the University of Sindh Jamshoro in its Prof Muahr­ram Khan Lecture programmes series will hold a lecture on “Status of Sindhi Language as a National and Mother Language” on February 21 (Wednes­day) at 10am. According to a press release, emi­nent professor, intellectual, researcher, poet, and linguist Taj Joyo will deliver his lecture on the topic.