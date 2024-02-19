Sukkur Trade Exhibition 2024 concludes successfully

SUKKUR - The 2nd day of Sukkur Trade Exhibition and Export Awareness Seminar 2024 con­cluded successfully at IBA Public School Sukkur on Sunday. The exhibition contin­ued for two days with 70 companies of product sectors ranging from handicrafts, dates, fruits and vegetables, light engi­neering, packing, packaging, traditional textiles, chemical and fertilisers, footwear, freshwater fish, cosmetics, juices and bev­erages, confectionary, citruses (lemon-grapefruits), guava, pickles and others. The services sectors of Sindh Enterprises Development Fund (SEDF), State Bank of Pakistan Sukkur and other commercial banks like Meezan Bnak Ltd, Faysal Bank established their stalls and disseminated information about various credit schemes supporting to SMEs and exports. On the 1st day of the exhibition, a sideline activity of Export Awareness Seminar was organised in which about 200 participants attended. The training teams of National Export­ers Training Programme (NETP) of TDAP, SEDF, banks and other successful exporters shared their views and practical experi­ences on the subjects like product devel­opment, packing, packaging, processing, labeling, marketing, registration, export documentation, ecommerce, crediting and other helpful to the participants were dis­cussed in detail. On the second day of the exhibition, the outcomes of various con­nections, deals and MoUs were signed. The visitors and exhibitors thanked Mr Muham­mad Zubair Motiwala the CE of TDAP and the secretary commerce Government of Pakistan for allocating such an informative and interactive event of Sukkur Trade Exhi­bition 2024 at Sukkur level. The members of Chambers of Commerce and Industries of Sukkur, Khairpur, Larkana and Shikarpur cities demanded TDAP for scheduling such exhibitions annually or once in two years.