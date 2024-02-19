Trump launches sneaker line a day after judge’s order to pay nearly $355m

NEW YORK - Former President Donald Trump on Saturday launched a sneaker line, a day af­ter he and his compa­nies were ordered by a judge to pay nearly $355 million in his New York civil fraud trial.

The former president unveiled “Trump Sneakers” at Sneaker Con in Philadelphia. He placed a pair of gold sneakers, which a new web­site has listed for $399 and named the “NEVER SURRENDER HIGH-TOP SNEAKER,” on the podium as he spoke. “This is something I’ve been talking about for 12 years, 13 years, and I think it’s going to be a big suc­cess,” said Trump, who is marching closer toward the 2024 Republican nomination and a potential rematch with President Joe Biden.

By Saturday night, the $399 sneak­ers were listed as sold out on the website. There had been 1,000 pairs of the sneakers available for pur­chase, according to the site.

The former president is also selling two versions of sneakers that have “T” and “45” on the sides for $199, ac­cording to the website. Cologne and perfume are for sale at $99 each. Ac­cording to the website, the products are “trademarks of CIC Ventures LLC. Trump Sneakers are not designed, manufactured, distributed or sold by Donald J. Trump, The Trump Or­ganization or any of their respective affiliates or principals. 45Footwear, LLC uses the Trump name, image and likeness under a license agree­ment.” Biden campaign spokesper­son Michael Tyler slammed Trump’s appearance at Sneaker Con. “Donald Trump showing up to hawk bootleg Off-Whites is the closest he’ll get to any Air Force Ones ever again for the rest of his life,” he said, referring to popular sneakers from brands Off-White and Nike.

Following his appearance at Sneak­er Con, Trump is expected to head to Michigan to address supporters for the first time since the rulings in sep­arate New York cases thrust into the spotlight the legal peril he faces on multiple fronts. On Thursday, a New York state judge confirmed that the former president’s criminal trial in a hush money case will begin March 25. A day later, Trump and his compa­nies were ordered to pay nearly $355 million for fraudulently inflating the values of his properties. Combined with the $83 million judgment issued against Trump for defaming E. Jean Carroll, the 2024 Republican front-runner has been fined roughly $438 million over the past four weeks.