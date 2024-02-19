Monday, February 19, 2024
Two more independents join PML-N

Web Desk
6:33 PM | February 19, 2024
The Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) has secured one more seat in each National and Punjab assemblies.

Muhammad Idrees, an independent member from NA-12, Kohistan and Kashif Naveed Pansuta, an elected member from Punjab Assembly PP-242 Bahawalnagar, have joined the PML-N.

Both the members met PML-N president Shehbaz Sharif separately and the PML-N leader greeted them on joining the party.

Talking to the members, the PML-N president said the problems could only be face with the national spirit of cooperation and tolerance.

PML-N, under the leadership of Nawaz Sharif was the only solution to the problems of the country, he concluded.
 

