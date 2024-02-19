X restricted for 24 hours in Pakistan: NetBlocks

ISLAMABAD - The popular social me­dia site X, formerly known as Twitter, has reported­ly been “restricted” in Pa­kistan for 24 hours, Net­Blocks said on Sunday, as the users across the coun­try faced hours-long inac­cessibility of the platform.

The microbloging site became inaccessible to hundreds of users, for the second time in a day, as intermittent issues while loading X had been re­ported since yesterday (Saturday).

The cyber security watchdog said: “metrics showed that X/Twitter has now been restricted in Pakistan for 24 hours”, which according to Net­Blocks was the longest in a series of countrywide internet outages.

Earlier, Downdetec­tor cited at least 16 re­ports of potential issues on X all over the country around 4:45pm, which later soared to 83 at some point.

As per the real time in­ternet and social media outage and monitoring service, users on X were unable to view posts on the social media site as the message “this site can’t be reached” appeared when­ever they tried to load it.

The country has been facing frequent internet and social media site out­ages recently, especial­ly for a couple of months during the ongoing situ­ation in the wake of the general election 2024.

The netizens com­plained about their in­ability to connect to X for hours on Saturday night.

Moreover, the country witnessed disruptions on Instagram, Facebook, Tik­Tok, streaming giant You­Tube, Google services as well as internet service provider PTCL last month.

Individually, X was hit by global outages in May, 2023, after huge number of complaints were been submitted by the users across the world.