Monday, February 19, 2024
X service restored after 40 hours across country

Web Desk
5:31 PM | February 19, 2024
The social media website ‘X’ has been restored after being blocked for 40 hours in Pakistan.

According to the details, the ‘X’ service was blocked since February 17 at night across the country.

The users of ‘X’ were facing problems in using the application. However, the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) has not issued any statement regarding the blocked ‘X’ for 40 hours.

It should be noted that the ‘X’ service after restoration on this morning got again down due to the load of the internet server.

