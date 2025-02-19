11 killed, several injured in Muzaffargarh, Layyah road accidents

ISLAMABAD - At least 11 people were killed and several others injured on Tuesday in two road accidents in Muzaffargarh and Layyah. The first accident happened near Hassan Sawali Chowk on Muzaffargarh Road. According to a spokesperson for Rescue 1122, the accident occurred as a vehicle attempted to avoid hitting a motorcyclist, leading to the deadly crash, reported a private news channel. Rescue and law enforcement teams swiftly arrived at the scene upon receiving the alert. Four of the injured are in critical condition and have been transferred to Nishtar Hospital for advanced medical care, while others received first aid on the spot.

The bodies of the deceased have also been shifted to Nishtar Hospital. In the second incident in Layyah district, four people including three brothers were killed, while another person was injured on Tuesday near Aziz Farm. According to a private news channel, the accident occurred when a truck and a tractor-trolley collided, causing the trolley to overturn, resulting in the deaths of four people on the spot. Rescue teams transported the bodies and the injured to the district hospital. All four deceased belonged to Chowk Munda, Muzaffargarh.