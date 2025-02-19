Wednesday, February 19, 2025
51 FIA officers fired for human smuggling in last three years

NEWS WIRE
February 19, 2025
Newspaper, Regional, Islamabad, National

ISLAMABAD  - A major scandal has been uncovered involving FIA officers who were found to have colluded with human smugglers. According to a report presented in the Senate, 51 FIA officers have been dismissed for their involvement in human trafficking activities over the past three years. In 2022, 6 FIA officers were dismissed from their positions due to their links with human traffickers, while in 2023, 4 officers were similarly removed. The Interior Ministry further revealed that 41 officers were fired in 2024, bringing the total number of FIA officers dismissed for human trafficking to 51. Additionally, the report disclosed that 110 departmental investigations were launched against officers involved in human smuggling, with 2 officers forcibly retired and 13 given minor penalties.

