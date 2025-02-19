Wednesday, February 19, 2025
773rd Urs of Lal Shahbaz Qalandar concludes in Sehwan

12:41 PM | February 19, 2025
The 773rd annual Urs celebrations of Hazrat Lal Shahbaz Qalandar entered their final day in Sehwan, drawing thousands of devotees from across the country to the revered Sufi shrine.

The Sindh government declared a public holiday across the province on Wednesday to mark the occasion. Various cultural and literary events, including a musical program at Shahbaz Public Library, were organized by the Sindh culture department.

The Urs festivities also featured traditional handicraft stalls, book exhibitions, a literary conference, and a Malakhro (Sindhi wrestling) competition. These events highlighted the region’s rich cultural heritage while providing entertainment for visitors.

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah is set to visit Sehwan today to pay his respects at the shrine of Hazrat Lal Shahbaz Qalandar, marking the conclusion of the annual celebrations.

