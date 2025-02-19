Accused wanted by police shot dead by accomplices

ATTOCK - An accused wanted by the police in different crimes has been by his own accomplices in the limits of Hazro police station. As per police, Alamgir alias Sana r/o village Mari Attock, was under arrest and was being shifted for recovery, when near village Musa, his accomplices started firing. In result, Alamgir was shot injured by the firing of his own accomplices who escaped from the crime scene. Police were shifting Alamgir to hospital but he succumbed to his injuries. Police have started search operation to arrest his unknown accomplices. Alamgir was wanted by the police in murder, attempted murder and terrorism cases. Meanwhile, police have arrested three proclaimed offenders wanted by the police in different crimes. Those arrested include Israr Khan, Muhammad Ayub and Muhammad Nisar. Police also arrested Aqib and Zubairullah and recovered 220 kites and five roles of metalic strings from their possession. On the other hand, Hazro police have booked 21 accused involved in Tanga race gambling and aerial firing.