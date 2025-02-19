Ali Razzaq shines as Ghani Glass beat SNGPL in President's Trophy Grade-I

A magnificent 162-run knock by and a crucial all-round performance guided Ghani Glass to a five-wicket victory over SNGPL in the President’s Trophy Grade-I 2024-25 at the State Bank Stadium, Karachi.

SNGPL’s Competitive First Innings

After being put in to bat first, SNGPL posted a competitive total of 270 in 83.5 overs, thanks to a brilliant century by Saifullah Bangash (104). He was well-supported by Abid Ali (65) and Yasir Shah (54). However, Khurram Shahzad’s outstanding five-wicket haul (5-70) and Mir Hamza’s disciplined spell (2-44) prevented SNGPL from capitalizing further.

Ali Razzaq’s Masterclass Puts Ghani Glass Ahead

In response, Ghani Glass put up a commanding total of 435 in 117 overs, largely due to a sensational innings by (162). His stroke-filled knock, along with Hammad Butt’s valuable 61 and useful contributions from Shan Masood (35), Saad Nasim (34), and Kashif Ali (27), ensured a 165-run lead for Ghani Glass. Mohammad Waleed (4-46) and Rahat Ali (3-96) toiled hard for SNGPL but struggled to contain the flow of runs.

SNGPL’s Fightback in the Second Innings

Needing to set a challenging target, SNGPL responded with an improved batting effort, posting 340 in 86.3 overs. Haseebullah top-scored with 94, while Saifullah Bangash contributed 62, continuing his fine form. Yasir Shah (40) and Abid Ali (21) chipped in, but Ghani Glass bowlers kept striking at crucial moments. Mir Hamza (4-53) led the attack, while Mohammad Rameez Jnr (3-103) and (2-31) also played key roles in restricting the total.

Ghani Glass Chase Down Target with Ease

Chasing 176 for victory, Sharjeel Khan’s attacking 57 off 55 balls provided a solid foundation. Junaid Ali (38) and Hammad Butt (36) ensured there were no major hiccups, guiding Ghani Glass to 176-5 in 35.2 overs. Yasir Shah (3-45) tried to keep SNGPL in the game, but the target proved insufficient as Ghani Glass clinched a comfortable five-wicket win.

Victory and Standout Performances

The match belonged to , whose 162-run masterclass and crucial two wickets made him the undisputed star of the game. Sharjeel Khan’s quickfire fifty in the run chase and Mir Hamza’s all-round effort (four wickets & 25 runs) further strengthened Ghani Glass's dominance.