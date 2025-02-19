Aman March held in Swabi

Swabi - The ‘Aman March,’ held here on Tuesday, crossed the entire district while demanding a peaceful Swabi.

The march was organized by the Swabi Action Committee (SAC) with the aim of addressing how peace could be maintained in the district and how it could be restored, as lawlessness in the district had reached alarming levels.

The march coincided with the killing of two brothers, bringing the total number of people killed in the last four days to 20. The protesters were holding white flags, a symbol of peace, and rejecting the bloodshed.

The march started at the district headquarters and passed through Tehsil Topi, Kotha, Kalabat, Marghuz, Zaida, Kunda, Sheikh, Tehsil Chota Lahor, Yaqubi, Yar Hussain, Tehsil Razaar, and Tehsil Swabi, finally culminating at the district headquarters. The purpose was to educate people and motivate them to play their part in promoting peace, giving up the harmful practices of violence, and allowing the law of the land to take its course. The march covered a distance of over 90 kilometres.

The peace marchers chanted slogans: “We want peace, we want to stop bloodshed, we want a peaceful life.”

Speaking to the protesters at various locations, Salim Khan said that youngsters could easily access ice (methamphetamine) in every street. Once they become addicted, they no longer care for their parents or siblings.