Wednesday, February 19, 2025
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

Aman March held in Swabi

Muqaddam Khan
February 19, 2025
Newspaper, Regional, Peshawar

Swabi  - The ‘Aman March,’ held here on Tuesday, crossed the entire district while demanding a peaceful Swabi.

The march was organized by the Swabi Action Committee (SAC) with the aim of addressing how peace could be maintained in the district and how it could be restored, as lawlessness in the district had reached alarming levels.

The march coincided with the killing of two brothers, bringing the total number of people killed in the last four days to 20. The protesters were holding white flags, a symbol of peace, and rejecting the bloodshed.

The march started at the district headquarters and passed through Tehsil Topi, Kotha, Kalabat, Marghuz, Zaida, Kunda, Sheikh, Tehsil Chota Lahor, Yaqubi, Yar Hussain, Tehsil Razaar, and Tehsil Swabi, finally culminating at the district headquarters. The purpose was to educate people and motivate them to play their part in promoting peace, giving up the harmful practices of violence, and allowing the law of the land to take its course. The march covered a distance of over 90 kilometres.

KP Health Dept launches ‘Big Catch-Up’ vaccination campaign

The peace marchers chanted slogans: “We want peace, we want to stop bloodshed, we want a peaceful life.”

Speaking to the protesters at various locations, Salim Khan said that youngsters could easily access ice (methamphetamine) in every street. Once they become addicted, they no longer care for their parents or siblings.

Tags:

Muqaddam Khan

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2025-02-19/Lahore/epaper_img_1739949488.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025