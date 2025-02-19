Babar, Saud to open as Fakhar Zaman’s injury delays his innings

Pakistan’s will not open the innings against New Zealand in the ICC Men’s opener at the National Bank Stadium on Wednesday.

The left-handed batter will only be eligible to bat 20 minutes after the start of Pakistan’s innings due to his time off the field. Fakhar limped off in the first over of New Zealand’s innings after an awkward fall while fielding. As a result, Babar Azam and Saud Shakeel will open the chase for the home side.

Earlier, New Zealand posted a formidable total of 320/5, powered by centuries from Will Young and Tom Latham. Latham led the charge with an unbeaten 118 off 104 balls, hitting 10 fours and three sixes, while Young contributed 107 off 113 deliveries, including 12 fours and a six.

The pair stitched together a crucial 118-run stand for the fourth wicket, rescuing New Zealand from 73/3 in the 17th over. Glenn Phillips then provided the finishing touch with a blistering 61 off 39 balls, featuring three fours and four sixes.

For Pakistan, Naseem Shah and Haris Rauf picked up two wickets each, while Abrar Ahmed claimed one.