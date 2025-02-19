Bulls, Omega and Askari Alpha secure victories

LAHORE - Bulls, Omega, and Askari Alpha emerged victorious in their respective round matches at the Karachi Basketball Championship 2025, held at the newly-constructed LOB Basketball Court in Korangi. In the opening match, Askari Alpha delivered a commanding performance, defeating DT Snipers with a 51-28 victory. Mubeen Jawaid led the scoring for Askari Alpha with 21 points, while Danyal Saad and Adil Ahmed contributed 12 and 11 points, respectively. On the losing side, Ali Asad fought hard with 14 points, and Azan Ijlal added 7 points for DT Snipers. The second match saw Bulls Club edge past Ronins Club in a closely contested game, securing a 36-30 win.

Ghazanfer Khan top-scored with 9 points, while Shayyan and Zeeshan chipped in with 7 points each for the Bulls. Khizer and Maaz, both scoring 8 points, led Ronins’ efforts in a competitive battle.

In the third match, Omega Club dominated Mavericks Club with an emphatic 57-37 victory.

Furqan Patel and Ans Azher scored 12 points each, while Usman Khalid contributed 10 points for Omega. Mavericks’ Hamza Khawaja delivered a strong individual performance with 17 points, and Hassan Ali added 10 points, but their efforts weren’t enough to prevent defeat.