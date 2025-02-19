China-Pakistan Relations

Time-tested, all-weather, and built on mutual trust, the strong and enviable neighbourly relations between China and Pakistan continue to grow with each passing day, particularly when the top leaders of both countries engage in high-level discussions in Islamabad or Beijing.

This was reaffirmed during President Asif Ali Zardari’s recent five-day official visit to China, undertaken at the invitation of Chinese President Xi Jinping. The visit coincided with the 10th anniversary of President Xi’s historic 2015 visit to Pakistan and the joyous occasion of the ongoing Chinese New Year celebrations. It was regarded as highly significant in shaping the future of China-Pakistan all-weather strategic cooperation, especially as Pakistan prepares to enter the second phase of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) after successfully completing the first.

Upon his arrival in Beijing, President Zardari received a warm welcome and held a productive meeting with President Xi at the Great Hall of the People. Their discussions focused on strengthening bilateral ties and reaffirming support for each other’s interests. Both leaders engaged in candid and open discussions on enhancing the trajectory of their relationship, as well as addressing regional and international issues of mutual concern.

President Zardari lauded President Xi for China’s profound contributions to global development through the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI), under which CPEC stands as a shining model of visionary cooperation. He reaffirmed Pakistan’s steadfast commitment to its all-weather strategic cooperative partnership with China, underscoring the unique and time-tested relationship between the two countries. He also commended China’s remarkable development and prosperity, attributing it to visionary leadership, and reiterated Pakistan’s dedication to deepening cooperation.

Both sides highlighted the high-quality development achieved in various sectors under CPEC’s first phase and discussed the launch of the second phase, which is expected to play a vital role in enhancing regional connectivity, shared benefits, and common prosperity. They also emphasised the importance of people-to-people linkages and cultural exchanges to strengthen the China-Pakistan Community of Shared Future in the New Era. President Zardari conveyed to President Xi the high regard in which he is held by the people and government of Pakistan and extended an invitation for him to visit Pakistan at a convenient time.

President Zardari also met Premier Li Qiang and Chairman of the Standing Committee of the National People’s Congress Zhao Leiji, with discussions further reinforcing the strength of Pakistan-China relations. Following these meetings, a joint declaration was issued, reaffirming both countries’ commitment to strengthening their all-weather strategic cooperative partnership, including enhanced security measures for Chinese nationals and infrastructure projects in Pakistan.

A key aspect of the joint declaration was Pakistan’s commitment to ensuring the foolproof safety and security of Chinese personnel, projects, and institutions within its territory. Both sides reiterated their commitment to combating terrorism in all its manifestations with a zero-tolerance approach and agreed to enhance bilateral and multilateral cooperation in counterterrorism efforts. Pakistan pledged to investigate all terrorist attacks involving Chinese nationals, bring perpetrators to justice, and implement targeted security measures to safeguard Chinese personnel and projects. In response, China commended Pakistan’s counterterrorism efforts and expressed willingness to provide further assistance in enhancing Pakistan’s security capabilities.

CPEC, as a transformative initiative, featured prominently in the deliberations, with both sides agreeing to advance its second phase with a focus on mutually beneficial cooperation in renewable energy, infrastructure, science and technology, and agriculture. They also committed to promoting Pakistan’s 5E framework and ensuring the implementation of eight major steps under high-quality Belt and Road cooperation.

Key infrastructure projects discussed included the phased upgrade of the Karachi-Peshawar Railway Main Line-1 (ML-1), the realignment of the Karakoram Highway (Raikot-Thakot section) due to the construction of the Dasu Dam, and the operationalisation of Gwadar Port and the New Gwadar International Airport.

Additionally, the Chinese leadership assured Pakistan of continued support for its economic stability, including financial and fiscal assistance. Pakistan welcomed China’s increased participation in joint industrial ventures, strengthening bilateral trade relations. The importance of a peaceful and stable South Asia was also stressed, with China reiterating that the Jammu and Kashmir dispute should be resolved in accordance with the UN Charter and relevant UN Security Council resolutions.

During President Zardari’s visit, over a dozen agreements were signed covering CPEC expansion, trade, science and technology, media cooperation, and public welfare initiatives.

President Zardari’s visit to China has further strengthened the all-weather strategic cooperation between the two time-tested neighbours. Continued high-level exchanges and visits in the coming years will undoubtedly elevate Pakistan-China cooperation across multiple sectors to new heights, reinforcing their mutually beneficial partnership.

Muhammad Zahid Rifat

The writer is Lahore-based Freelance Journalist, Columnist and retired Deputy Controller (News), Radio Pakistan, Islamabad and can be reached at zahidriffat@gmail.com