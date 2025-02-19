Wednesday, February 19, 2025
CM Punjab inaugurates electric buses in Lahore

Web Desk
8:22 PM | February 19, 2025
National

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz announced that the province is funding all its development projects independently without seeking financial assistance from the federal government.

Speaking at the inauguration ceremony of electric buses in Lahore, she emphasized her administration’s commitment to public welfare, stating that providing relief to the masses remains a top priority.

She revealed that the bus fare would be the lowest in any province, ranging from Rs 20 to Rs 35. The service is expected to benefit nearly 17,000 people daily, with free travel cards provided for differently-abled individuals and students. Additionally, CCTV cameras have been installed in the buses to curb harassment of women.

Criticizing the previous PTI-led government and its founder Imran Khan, she alleged that corruption was rampant during their tenure, where bribery was required to get work done in the Chief Minister’s Office.

Pakistan, KSA agree to form joint committee for media production

Concluding her remarks, CM Maryam Nawaz vowed not to forgive those responsible for political instability and economic turmoil in the country.

