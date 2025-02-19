Complete elimination of terrorism govt’s mission: PM

Shehbaz Sharif inaugurates Tayyip Erdogan Interchange Tells cabinet Saudi Development Fund will extend provision of $100m per month to Pakistan Orders to digitalise Pakistan’s missions abroad.

ISLAMABAD - Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said Tuesday that the complete elimination of terrorism is the mission of his government, as Pakistan’s development and prosperity are linked to it.

Speaking at a meeting of the federal cabinet in Islamabad, he commended the sacrifices being rendered by the armed forces of Pakistan in the fight against terrorism. He said their sacrifices will always be remembered.

Talking about the economic situation in the country, the prime minister quoted his discussion with a delegation of the World Bank and the Managing Director of the International Monetary Fund, who commended Pakistan’s macroeconomic stability and positive economic indicators as a result of the reform agenda of the government.

Shehbaz Sharif further said that fifty-five percent of the business community has shown their confidence in the enabling business environment in a recently conducted Gallup Survey.

He further directed the Ministry of Commerce and other related divisions to make all-out efforts in taking the bilateral trade between Pakistan and Turkiye to five billion dollars in light of the resolve expressed during the recently concluded visit of Turkiye’s President Recep Tayyip Erdogan to Pakistan.

PM Shehbaz Sharif said that Pakistan and Turkiye were two brotherly nations and they were committed to take the bilateral trade volume between the two countries to $5 billion mark. He said, “President Erdogan had been a strong voice for Palestine and Kashmir. Pakistan and Turkiye enjoy brotherly ties and both countries also hold regular consultations and support each other at all fora.”

The prime minister said that a number of MoUs were also signed during Turkish president’s visit and urged the ministry of commerce and other relevant ministries to work jointly for the achievement of bilateral trade mark of 5 billion dollars. He said that a flyover which was completed in 84 days in Islamabad was named after President Tayyip Erdogan as a sign of affection by the people of Pakistan.

The prime minister also welcomed a recent Gallop’s survey, according to which about 55 percent of people had reposed confidence in the government’s pro-business policies.

However, he stressed that they had to move forward and work hard to accomplish the economic agenda and its key components including Uraan Pakistan.

The PM also directed digitisation of entire system in Pakistani missions abroad to facilitate the provision of services to overseas Pakistanis. He instructed to complete the hundred percent implementation of e-office in all federal government ministries and departments by 20th of the next month.

The cabinet was briefed that the use of e-office in all the divisions of the Federal government has reached to 98 percent. It was further told that hundred percent enforcement of e-office has been ensured in 39 divisions. It was said that implementation of e-office has started in allied and government departments of the Federal Ministries out of which this task has been completed in 176 institutions.

The PM also apprised the cabinet about Saudi Crown Prince’s letter stating that the Saudi Development Fund will extend the provision of 100 million dollars per month to Pakistan for another year on a deferred payment basis for petroleum products. For this, he extended gratitude to the Saudi King and the Crown Prince. The PM said Saudi Arabia has always stood by Pakistan in every difficult time.

Also, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday inaugurated the Recep Tayyip Erdogan Interchange near F-8 and F-9 sectors, commending the efforts of Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi and his entire team for completing the project in record 84 days.

In his address at the inaugural ceremony, the prime minister mentioned that he had also advised the Interior Minister to develop plans for future projects aimed at further beautifying the federal capital and improving the lives of the people residing in the city and its surrounding areas.

He said the project would reduce traffic congestion, making commuting easier for the city’s residents.

During the recent visit of Turkish President to Pakistan, the prime minister had named the newly built F8 & F9 Interchange after Recep Tayyip Erdogan by unveiling the plaque at a ceremony.

“I will send the pictures and detail of inauguration ceremony of the Interchange to the Turkish President to make him realize that he is our close friend and brother,” the prime minister added.

PM Shehbaz Sharif said that the project had also been completed at a cost less than the allocated amount. The actual cost of the project was Rs 4000 million but it was completed at a cost of Rs 3,655 million.

Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi said under the prime minister’s direction, the project which was earlier scheduled to be completed in six months had been built in the shortest possible time of 84 days.

He further added that a large-scale plantation drive would be launched next month at Margalla Hills and throughout the city to combat air pollution and reduce smog.

This project also includes the construction of 4.3 kilometers of roads connecting to F-10, along with 2 kilometers of drains for rainwater drainage.

Upon completion of the project, 70,000 vehicles per day will benefit from this flyover. Before the project’s completion, around 41,000 vehicles passed through F-8 Chowk daily.

This project will benefit residents traveling towards Sector G-8, G-9, Kashmir Highway, and Centaurus Mall.

The 1.3-kilometer-long underpass included in the project was completed in 42 days, and a 1.1-kilometer-long flyover has also been constructed.