Consistent efforts to make Pakistan polio-free country: Commissioner Mirpurkhas

MIRPURKHAS - Divisional Commissioner Mirpurkhas Faisal Ahmed Uqaili presided over a meeting of the Divisional Task Force in his office in which the situation after this month’s anti-polio campaign was reviewed here on Tuesday.

The meeting was attended by Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Mirpurkhas Shabir Ahmed Sethar, Deputy Commissioner (DC) Umarkot, DC Tharparkar, Health Department, World Health Organization and other related organizations.

Appreciating the performance of polio teams, Commissioner Mirpurkhas directed them to work harder to control the denial cases and ensure complete eradication of polio.

On this occasion, Commissioner Faisal Ahmed Uqaili said that the performance was better in the three districts, but the factors that are the reason for the presence of the virus have to be stopped and no compromise should be made. He said that if the child of Umarkot has come to Mirpurkhas, then that report should be shared with the Mirpurkhas administration so that the absent child in Umarkot can be removed from the record and he will be covered in the data of Umarkot.

The future strategy was also discussed in the meeting, and the concerned institutions were directed to take more effective steps to make Mirpurkhas division polio free.