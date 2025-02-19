Wednesday, February 19, 2025
Criminal record of Mustafa murder suspect Armaghan exposed

Web Desk
8:40 PM | February 19, 2025
National

Investigators have uncovered the criminal history of Armaghan, the suspect arrested in the Mustafa murder case.

Armaghan is a habitual offender with a record of multiple arrests by the police and Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF). He has previously faced charges of terrorism, attempted murder, drug trafficking, and intimidation.

Between 2019 and 2024, six cases were registered against him at Darakhsan, Sahil, Gizri, Boat Basin, and ANF police stations.

Authorities revealed that he operated an illegal software house and call center from his residence in Gizri, defrauding international clients of millions of dollars through digital currency scams.

Before his arrest, Armaghan erased data from his laptops and engaged in a four-hour standoff with the police.

