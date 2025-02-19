Dar urges world coop, commitment to multilateralism

Dar holds meeting with Chinese FM.

ISLAMABAD -Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar yesterday urged the need for international cooperation and commitment to multilateralism to address emerging global challenges.

The Deputy Prime Minister addressed the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) High-Level Open Debate on “Practicing Multilateralism: Reforming and Improving Global Governance” in New York.

The ministerial meeting was convened by China as a signature event during its presidency of the Security Council. The session was chaired by Member of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee and Minister of Foreign Affairs of China Wang Yi. Pakistan is currently a non-permanent member of the United Nations Security Council for the term 2025-2026. The Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister welcomed China’s initiative. He emphasized the need for international cooperation and commitment to multilateralism to address emerging global challenges. He called for upholding principles of the UN Charter, including self-determination, the non-use of force, respect for sovereignty, and the peaceful resolution of disputes.

The Deputy Prime Minister expressed deep concerns over the grave situation in Occupied Palestinian Territories, in particular Gaza, condemning the massive loss of civilian lives and the persistent violations of international law by Israel.

He called for the full implementation of the agreement to secure a permanent ceasefire in the Gaza and the urgent humanitarian support to the Palestinian people and the revival of a political process to achieve the two-state solution, with a viable, sovereign State of Palestine based on pre-1967 borders, with Al-Quds Al-Sharif as its capital. He rejected any displacement of the Palestinian people from their homeland. The Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister also highlighted the denial of the Kashmiri people’s right to self-determination, and called upon the international community to seek a peaceful resolution of Jammu and Kashmir dispute in accordance with the relevant UN Security Council resolutions and wishes of the Kashmiri people. Dar proposed the adoption of a roadmap for strengthening multilateralism and reforming the global governance.

He emphasized the need for a more inclusive, democratic, and accountable Security Council, reforming the international financial architecture and strengthening international cooperation to address emerging challenges, particularly the regulation of transformative technologies like artificial intelligence. Pakistan and China yesterday agreed to enhance the existing cooperation to highest levels. Meanwhile, Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar met Member of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee and Minister of Foreign Affairs Wang Yi in the New York at the sidelines of Ministerial Meeting of the United Nations Security Council.

The meeting between the two leaders was marked by traditional warmth and cordiality, as is the hallmark of Pakistan-China friendship.

During the meeting, both sides exchanged views on the entire range of bilateral relations including the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC). Global and regional issues of shared interest were also discussed.

In his remarks, Foreign Minister Wang Yi said that China accorded a special significance to Pakistan in its foreign policy, including its role as a non-permanent member of the Security Council. China would continue to firmly support Pakistan on its core issues and socio-economic development.

He emphasized that guided by the vision of the leadership and aspirations of the people of two countries, China would continue to enhance its ironclad ties with Pakistan for safeguarding the shared interests of the two counties.

The two sides also discussed speedy implementation of phase-II of CPEC and expressed satisfaction at the steady development of CPEC. The two sides agreed to further expand cooperation under CPEC for harnessing its shared benefits.