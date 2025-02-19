Development of industry, agriculture, IT among Govt’s top priorities: PM Shehbaz

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif says development of industry, agriculture, IT, along with the provision of employment and an increase in exports, are among government's top priorities.

Chairing a meeting of the Economic Advisory Council in Islamabad today (Wednesday), he expressed the determination to work even harder for sustainable economic development.

The Prime Minister showed the resolve to fully use the existing capacity for the promotion of trade in the region. He said local industry will be enabled to make country's exports competitive in the international market.

Shehbaz Sharif said the government is also striving for the establishment of Green Data Centers in the country. He said the government is working to improve telecommunication services and internet access in remote areas to boost IT exports and the number of freelancers. Besides, consultation is continuing to regulate the digital currency.

The Council members expressed full confidence in the government's policies and presented suggestions for the future.

Participants were of the view that Pakistan's economy is stable and moving towards growth. They said price stability is leading to an increase in production. They said government's economic team has proven all estimates and analyses wrong.

The Council members also opined that for the first time, global economic institutions, the business community and investors unanimously recognized the government's action plan. They acknowledged that the government is seriously ensuring the implementation of institutional reforms for the first time in country's history.

The participants also commended the Prime Minister for his regular consultation with the business community and all stakeholders. They said improvements in the tax system, easing of regulations and providing a business and investor-friendly environment by the government led to development in all major sectors. They said it is also unique in country's history that the business community has an easy and regular access to the government's economic team.

The Participants recognized that the wheel of the country's industry has started turning, with a significant increase in exports within a month. They said checking smuggling resulted into improved exports, which is a promising sign.

The Prime Minister thanked the Council members for their participation and welcomed their suggestions.

He directed the quarters concerned to formulate a comprehensive action plan in consultation with the Council members regarding their proposals.