Education Policy: A Conundrum

Education plays a central role in the progress and prosperity of any country. Unfortunately, Pakistan faces grave challenges in this field. Among the community of nations, we lag behind in education due to the absence of a state-centred education policy. According to estimates by education experts and global surveys, 2.5 million children are out of school.

Several factors contribute to this crisis. First, the government has failed to provide basic education facilities, as there are no educational institutions in the most underdeveloped rural areas of Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Sindh, and Balochistan. Second, the privatisation of schools in Punjab has created a serious and unpleasant situation. This is a clear violation of Article 25-A of Pakistan’s Constitution, which mandates free and compulsory education for children aged 5-16. Third, there have been no substantial educational reforms due to mismanagement and the absence of a pre-planned mechanism. Lastly, each ruling party introduces changes in the education sector without consistency, leaving an adverse impact on the system. Sudden alterations in school policies resemble a “rolling stone gathering no moss.” These disruptions have weakened teachers’ ability to achieve well-defined educational goals.

A few months ago, the Punjab Education Department caused widespread disillusionment among government teachers when it announced the Teachers’ Need Assessment test. Strong agitation from teachers forced the government to withdraw the decision. This raises an important question: two decades ago, when there was no extensive monitoring force and fewer education officers, teachers had greater autonomy in conducting exams and managing school environments. As a result, exam outcomes were better, and teaching and learning flourished.

Compared to other developing countries, Pakistan allocates only 1.5% of its GDP to education—far below the recommended 4%. As the saying goes, “Investment in knowledge pays the best interest.” The government’s emphasis on privatisation is a major impediment to effective education policy. For instance, the outsourcing of primary schools in Punjab is a worrying trend for the common and middle-class citizens. In reality, it is an attack on the basic rights of the poor.

It is imperative to reform the education system with concrete measures. This should involve retired and currently serving educational experts working on a unified agenda to bring substantial change to the curriculum and overall system. Simply pressuring teachers is not a solution. The discriminatory treatment of government schools compared to private institutions is a major cause of educational inequality. It appears that our policies serve the interests of politicians rather than the common man. Downsizing educational institutions under the pretext of financial constraints is unacceptable when salaries for members of national and provincial assemblies are increased without hesitation, while government employees’ wages are treated as a burden.

To rectify the dire situation, the government must focus on equipping educational institutions with science and computer labs, fostering a pressure-free environment for teachers, and ensuring a well-planned syllabus. A major concern is the coercive approach to curriculum implementation, where a small oligarchic team imposes policies without considering ground realities.

In conclusion, Pakistan must increase its education budget to at least 4% of GDP, in line with other developing nations. A single, uniform curriculum should be implemented across all institutions. Regular recruitment of teachers is essential to address shortages. Educators must be given the independence to teach effectively, with proper infrastructure, including furniture, well-managed classrooms, and laboratory facilities. A transparent examination system is also crucial. Additionally, teachers should be provided with medical and residential benefits and relieved of non-teaching duties such as dengue surveys and economic assessments. Clerical staff should be employed at primary and elementary schools to handle administrative tasks. Implementing these measures is essential to pulling the education sector out of its current crisis. Rather than ignoring the issue, we must recognise our weaknesses and take urgent steps to strengthen the system.

IMRAN KHAN BOURANA,

Khushab.